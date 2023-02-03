Funko Reveals WWE Pops of Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and More

That partnership between Funko and WWE has produced some delightful Pops over the years, and the newest wave is easily one of the best thus far. As part of Funko Fair 2023, Funko revealed a brand new wave of WWE Pops that featured a stellar mix of legends and current stars, including the two Royal Rumble winners in Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes. The core wave, which will be available at all retailers, includes Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat. Rounding out the wave is The Rock in his Rocky Maivia look from 1996. You can pre-order the core wave right here on Entertainment Earth.

There will also be several retailer exclusives, starting with Cody Rhodes, who will be a Walmart exclusive. Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and many have been waiting for Rhodes to start making appearances in WWE's collectibles line. Now he's making his Funko Pop debut, and he looks fantastic. You can pre-order him right here.

There will also be a metallic variant of Rocky Maivia, and that will be a Funko Store Exclusive, which you can find right here. Up next is Gamestop, which will have an exclusive Diamond Collection Ted DiBiase Pop, which on top of the sparkling suit will also have his Million Dollar Championship and dollar bills in his hand. There will also be a Chase version with all the same features but in a green suit. Both can be pre-ordered right here.

The final retailer exclusives will be Target's set of WWE Magazine Covers: WrestleMania Pops. They feature a Mr. T box and a Hulk Hogan box, and both feature the WrestleMania magazine cover behind them. They retail for $29.99, and you can pre-order them right here.

As for the core wave, this is Belair's second Pop in the line, but this features her gear from WrestleMania 38, where she faced Becky Lynch. For Ripley, this is her current look as part of The Judgement Day, and she actually got to reveal her Pop in a video on social media. To say she was thrilled would be an understatement.

"Since I started here in WWE, I wanted an action figure so bad," Ripley said. "I definitely wanted a Funko Pop. And she's such a little badass." She added "I've loved Funko Pops since I was younger. I had so many Dragon Ball Z ones, and so many Vegeta ones in general. It's wild that I've actually turned into one. I've been waiting for this for a long time."

What do you think of the new WWE Pops and which ones do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T SI