Game Changer Wrestling Finds New Streaming Home

Game Changer Wrestling has found a new streaming home. Late Monday evening, the official GCW Twitter account teased a "major announcement" revolving around the wrestling promotion's broadcast future, and that tease has now shown itself. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that beginning today, GCW will stream it's pay-per-views live on FITE+. Beyond that, the entire GCW tape library will be available on the streaming service as well. FITE+ is a premium tier of FITE TV, which is a pay-per-view service for boxing, mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, and various other combat sports.

"Effective today, November 1st, all GCW shows moving forward will be streamed live on FITE+, and all of our library, our past back catalog, will be available starting November 1st on FITE+," Lauderdale told Fightful. "FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, that is not misspeak. You can literally start watch all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I'm very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking us for some time for some sort of subscription model for GCW. It's finally here."

This comes amid speculation that GCW was potentially partnering with WWE. Last month, top star Joey Janela urged fellow GCW roster members to "promote WWE Raw" on Twitter, which led to Lauderdale addressing the rumors directly.

"Of course, we are aware of the speculation and the rumors surrounding us right now," Lauderdale said last month. "We are very excited for the future of GCW, which includes a number of exciting partnerships as well as a game-changing announcement in regards to how people will be able to stream and watch our events going forward!"

Within a professional wrestling landscape that eerily mirrors the 1990s, with All Elite Wrestling emerging as somewhat of a modern WCW, many have said that GCW embodies the spirit of ECW. Before being purhcased by WWE, Extreme Championship Wrestling ran throughout the 1990s as a punk rock style wrestling promotion. The company ran in smaller venues, most notably calling the 2300 Arena and the Hammerstein Ballroom its home. GCW runs shows in similar locations, even venturing to the Hammerstein earlier this year. Both promotions embrace a hardcore vibe, with weapons-based matches being prevalent in either company.

Top stars from across the wrestling world have competed in GCW as well. Will Ospreay, Matt Cardona, Thunder Rosa, Lio Rush, Jeff Jarrett, and more have wrestled for the company, while AEW's Jon Moxley notably reigned as GCW World Champion for 399 days.

GCW can be watched on FITE+.