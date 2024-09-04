Gisele Shaw Breaks Silence on TNA Release

Yesterday it was announced that TNA Knockout Gisele Shaw would be parting ways with the company. Shaw competed on a handful of tna shows in 2018 before signing a full-time contract in January of 2022. While she has never held the Knockouts Championship, she has had a flourishing career in the promotion. Fightful Select reported that Shaw would be granted her release upon the condition she finished out the tapings in Louisville, Kentucky this past weekend.

This afteroon Shaw took to social media to confirm the news and show her gratitude to TNA. "Thank you to everyone who reached out. Overwhelmed by the love and support I received in the past 24 hours," she wrote on X. "Grateful for all the opportunities that TNA has provided me in the past 3 years. Excited and looking forward to embark on a new journey and the adventures that lie ahead."

"The Quintessential Diva" competed in several Knockouts World Championship matches in the course of he two-and-a-half year career, including against Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo and current champ Jordynne Grace. Back in January, she won the Knockouts Ultimate X match, only the second-ever in TNA history. Her wrestling future isn't completely uncertain, however. She is scheduled for appearances in former TNA head Scott D'Amore's recently launched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling where she is expected to be a regular talent. Shaw began her professional wrestling career in 2016 in Canada but quickly started getting noticed by promotions inside of Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Who better to transition than the queen of transition, right?" Shaw told Fightful's In The Weeds after her return this past May. "I've been the Quintessential Diva because I really wanted to change the narrative on the bad connotation around the word Diva. It's so 'ugh. Diva. Probably can't wrestle. It's all just looks.' I wanted to be the one to change the narrative on it and show a different side of being a diva. It means you can do it all, you're not just a pretty face. You're not just TNA, no pun intended. Right now, we're headed in a different direction and being the Quintessential Knockout, I can't wait to show everyone that side of Gisele Shaw. I don't think the TNA faithful haven't seen the full Gisele Shaw that I have provided on the independent scene" (h/t: Fightful).

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Shaw's future in wrestling.