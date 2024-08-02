WWE’s Jade Cargill Names Dream TNA Opponent

Although Jade Cargill has only been wrestling a few years she has accomplished a lot in her young career. As the former longest-reigning TBS Champion that AEW has crowned, she left to pursue other ventures last fall that led her to WWE. Since her dominant arrival she has taken the WWE Universe by storm, creating buzz wherever she goes. As a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with partner Bianca Belair, Cargill isn’t looking to keep her talents just in the WWE. WWE has formed several international relationships in the past few months, extending outside their bubble for the first time in a long time. With that came the fruitful TNA partnership that has seen several NXT and TNA crossovers.

Jade Cargill Names TNA Dream Opponent

Speaking to ComicBook at the WWE SummerSlam media junket, Cargill expressed her desire to step inside of the TNA ring. When asked who her dream opponent would be she didn’t hesitate the answer with the Knockouts World Champion. “I would love to work Jordynne Grace. I think she’s amazing in the ring and we were both like two beefy women. I think that would be a great, great match if we did that,” Cargill said. “But also we just actually just came back from Japan. I’m a little tired, I’m still on Japan time right now, but I would love to go back and experience that yet again because last summer on my hiatus, I had wanted to work in Japan. So I actually got the experience this year. I was very elated about it. So I would love to go back to Japan. Oh my gosh, the fan base there. And we love comics and we love anime!”

The SummerSlam festivities don’t begin on Saturday night, instead kicking off on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown where Cargill is set to team up with Belair against the current Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fyre and Dawn have held the gold since Clash at the Castle in Scotland in front of the hometown crowd. This year’s event is action-packed with several high-profile matches, including Rhea Ripley challenging for the Women’s World Championship against her rival Liv Morgan as well as Drew McIntyre and CM Punk finally get their hands on each other in a major grudge match that Seth Rollins is also slated to be part of.

