GLOW Wrestler Beckie Mullen aka Sally The Farmer’s Daughter Dead at 55

Beckie Mullen, former pro-wrestler and star of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, has passed away at the age of 55. Mullen was famously known on the program as Sally the Farmer's Daughter, and had been battling cancer for some time. Unfortunately, TMZ has confirmed through Mullen's daughter, Brittani Rabay, that Mullen had lost the fight against cancer following an initial diagnosis in October. According to their report, Mullen had first received the news that she had Stage 4 kidney, colon, and liver cancer last Fall and was told that she did not have much longer to live.

As per TMZ's report, Mullen had passed away earlier this week at a hospital in Palm Springs, CA and her daughters noted how Mullen had fought for as long as she could before tragically passing away. They also noted how she had been suffering, and they are now confident that Mullen has moved on to a better place.

Mullen had been part of the inaugural season of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling back in the 1980s (and returned for the third season of the program), and as Sally the Farmer's Daughter, had been one of the faces making several appearances on other programs such as Family Feud. Following her stint as part of the program, Mullen went to enjoy a career as an actress with numerous guest roles in programs such as Married with Children, MadTV, Renegade and Pacific Blue.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion officially began in 1986 and was filled with many stuntwomen, actresses, and more who had hoped to break their way into the entertainment scene in one way or another. So they decided to create a program all of their own! The franchise continued far beyond when it initially ended its broadcast television run, and the current iteration of the program was a revival that began in the early 2000s.

But one of the most famous iterations of the franchise is most likely the recent Netflix series inspired by GLOW's original run. This scripted program has run for three seasons overall, and with a fourth and final season confirmed to be in the works, the series has brought all new attention to the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It would not be as successful without the original icons like Beckie Mullen that brought the promotion to life, and ComicBook.com offers our condolences to the family, friends, and entire Beckie Mullen estate in this tough time.

