Goldberg Discusses Potential WWE Return Involving Roman Reigns

Goldberg’s most recent WWE stint ended at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 when he dropped the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar.

The former multi-time world champion and WCW headliner spoke with Digital Spy on Thursday, and gave his thoughts on any more matches taking place in the future inside a WWE ring.

“All I got to say is, it ain’t up to me,” Goldberg said. “Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker, and, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honoured to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I’m two-and-one on him, so it’s all good.”

Goldberg made his return to the WWE for the first time in 12 years in late 2016, defeating Lesnar in a shockingly quick match (clocked in at one minute, 26 seconds) at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. After competing in the Royal Rumble, he turned his attention to the Universal Championship held at the time by Kevin Owens. The two squared off at the Fastlane pay-per-view and Goldberg won thanks to a quick distraction by Owens’ former friend Chris Jericho.

During the interview he addressed the fact that the crowd slowly began to turn on the new champ during his short tenure.

“I can understand a little bit in that I was extremely limited when I came back,” he said. “I think I did three moves, and that gets old. I mean, when you’re in your prime and have three moves, that’s one thing, but when I’m asked only to do a pretty short skill set, it further reinforces why they’d probably want to boo.

“That, and I mean, let’s just take the Hall of Fame induction night,” he continued. “I mean, I spoke to Vince and that’s gotta be changed. It has to be. It does a disservice to the people being inducted, it does a disservice to the people watching at home, and as you watch the crowd dissipate, it does a disservice to the people watching in person.”

Goldberg was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2018 class in April.

Since winning the title, Lesnar has gone on to defend it for more than 450 days against the likes of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. His next scheduled match has yet to be determined, and there have been reports he could miss WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.