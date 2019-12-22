Watch: Goldberg Reacts to Bret Hart’s Recent Comments, Says He Still Regrets Career-Ending Kick

Bret Hart made waves online back in October when, during an interview on the Prime Time With Sean Mooney podcast, he argued that Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be in the WWE Hall of Fame because of the number of wrestlers he injured throughout his career. That list infamously includes “The Hitman,” whom Goldberg concussed with a Superkick during their Starrcade match in 1999 that cut Hart’s in-ring career short. Hart would be forced to retire months later, while Goldberg would continue to work for WCW until the company folded in 2001, then had his first stint with the WWE in 2003.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could,” Hart said. “I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence. He usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there, when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head, I honest to God, I lost about 16 million dollars in like one second,” he continued. “I just signed with WCW for three million a year for another three years on top of the two years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing, and unfortunate.”

Goldberg was asked about that situation during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also mentioned Hart’s recent comments.

“Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, man, his name and moniker speak for themselves, the lineage is unparalleled. It was an honor and a privilege [to work with him]and I very much looked up to him and listened to everything that he said. At the time there were a lot of people that gave their opinions and you didn’t know whether they had their best interest at heart, you don’t know if they had the company’s best interest at heart or your best interest at heart. I still don’t know, but I don’t care because at the end of the day I can control what I can control and that’s it. I’m not going to sit and complain about anything, I’m just going to go out and try and do my job.

“I would’ve loved to have worked a little bit more with Bret Hart and I would’ve loved more than anything to have not kicked Bret Hart in the head and what happened, happened,” he added. “There have been things said either by Bret or other peoplethat I was malicious and he shouldn’t have been in the ring with me. I’m really sorry man, but if I’d really wanted to hurt the guy, he would’ve never gotten up.”

He then said he would “forever be remorseful” for the kick.