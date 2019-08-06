Goldberg Returns on WWE Raw, Will Face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his surprise return at the end of Monday Night Raw this week, revealing that he’d be Dolph Ziggler‘s opponent at SummerSlam.

Ziggler came out during a Miz TV segment to sign a contract for a match he thought was with The Miz. But Miz quickly revealed that he wanted to give the SummerSlam match to someone else, someone who might not have many more matches left. Ziggler immediately thought it was Shawn Michaels (who was standing right next to Miz), but HBK said it wasn’t him either. Suddenly Goldberg’s music hit as the former WCW World Champion stomped his way to the ring.

“Hey Dolph, guess what son? You’re next!” Goldberg shouted.

Goldberg last appeared at the Super ShowDown event in June in an infamous match with The Undertaker. The WWE Hall of Famer gave himself a concussion early on in the match, resulting in multiple botched spots that resulted in both men getting spiked on their heads. Goldberg physically collapsed after trying to leave the ring after the match, while Undertaker look visibly disappointed as the event went off the air. Goldberg took to Twitter shortly after the event and apologized for his performance, later hinting that he wanted a shot at redemption.

In the weeks leading up to the surprise Ziggler repeatedly mocked legends for continuing to appear on WWE television, specifically mentioning Goldberg and Michaels each time.

Ziggler spoke with ComicBook.com on Friday and explained why he began his crusade against Michaels and Goldberg.

“Not everyone’s the best wrestler, but if you’re awesome at your job, that you’re always there, you’re an amazing superstar,” Ziggler said. “And I really respect that. But lately, I test the water to see what I could be without getting yelled at by the boss. And usually I can sneak some zingers in. It’s hard to do them on some active guys who are still backstage who have their finger on the button, so you got to take it when you can.

“But I watched that last Super ShowDown, and I watched Shawn Michaels [Crown Jewel], someone I’ve looked up to for a long time, not giving his best effort,” he added. “And I said, ‘If that ever happened to me I’d quit.’ And when I got a chance to tell him that to his face in a ring with everybody watching and then kick the smirk off of his face, which is a pretty awesome thing in this day and age when sometimes reality isn’t our show, based on what I live for and love. And the fact that I get to throw zingers out at people that I think are part-timers and don’t live up to what their hype bubbles are supposed to be. I get to do that now because I don’t really care about the repercussions.”