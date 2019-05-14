Watch: Here’s What Happened The Last Time Goldberg and The Undertaker Faced off

WWE announced on Monday morning that, for the first time ever, The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg with compete in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7. Given that Undertaker spent the vast majority of his career in the WWE while Goldberg made a name for himself as one of WCW’s top stars, its no wonder that the two have only been in the same wrestling ring during a match once before.

Let’s rewind the clocks back to January 2017. Goldberg was fresh off a shockingly quick victory over Brock Lesnar, and was now turning his attention to the Royal Rumble match for a shot at one more world championship run. Meanwhile The Undertaker, with his undefeated WrestleMania streak long gone and his appearances getting more and more infrequent, popped up at the start of the year to reveal he would be in the Rumble match alongside heavy hitters like Goldberg and Lesnar.

Goldberg entered the match at No. 28, and quickly got another one over on Lesnar by tossing him out of the ring. But as the rest of the competitors fought, Goldberg and Undertaker finally met face-to-face in the ring after Taker appeared as the No. 29 entrant. Taker surprised Goldberg by attempting a chokeslam right out of the gate, but the pair wound up getting distracted by the likes of Baron Corbin, Rusev and Luke Harper. Goldberg successfully dumped Harper out of the ring, but Taker managed to sneak up behind him and toss him over the top rope.

The pair both went on to lose at WrestleMania 33, with Goldberg dropping the Universal Championship (which he won a month after the Rumble) to Lesnar while Undertaker seemingly retired after losing in the main event to Roman Reigns.

Taker’s ceremonial retirement turned out to be false, as he went on to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 34, Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Triple H at the Super Show-Down and D-Generation X in a tag match at Crown Jewel alongside Kane.

