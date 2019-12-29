Goldberg Reveals Who He Wanted to His His WCW Undefeated Streak

Bill Goldberg’s famous undefeated streak back in 1997-98 was a weekly highlight for WCW during the Monday Night Wars. But, as many old-school fans will recall, the streak (listed at 173-0) came to an unceremonious end at Starrcade 1998 when Scott Hall jumped on the apron and hit Goldberg with a stun gun, allowing Kevin Nash to hit him with a Powerbomb and win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. During a recent interview with Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Goldberg reflected on his streak while revealing that he wanted it to end much sooner against a different opponent.

“Bobby Eaton, remember? Bobby Eaton taught The Guerreros, The Steiners, Sarge, Dallas, there’s a lot of people who really helped me that a lot of people have no idea about. Like zero. Eaton helped me out so much Sting so much,” Goldberg said. “We’re in the middle of my streak and I still don’t know s— from Shinola. And we are in his home fricking town, right, and he is putting me over that night. And I am begging Arn Anderson to let me put him over. Whether it’s a show or not, I wanted him to be the man that night. And it meant everything to me. And in the beginning I don’t know the brevity of the streak. But frick, as a man, I wanted to do that. I don’t want to say that I’m a great guy. I just want people to understand that that’s me. That’s my thought process. And in that night, in that moment, it meant more for me to make him the guy than anything about this streak thing that they were talking about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And it would have killed everything,” he continued. “But for me, it was, man, I don’t know, it was wrestling. But for me, it was the right thing to do. And I loved him and it was the way I could pay him back. But I didn’t know much about the business at that point. I’m like why can’t I do it? Now thinking back on it, it’s the most ridiculous thing in the world.”

Eaton, who wrestled from 1976 up through 2015, famously worked as one half of the Midnight Express heel tag team from 1983-97, winning numerous tag team championships.

While Goldberg would never replicate his streak, he would go on to become a three-time world champion by holding WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship and Universal Championship.

H/T Lords of Pain for transcript