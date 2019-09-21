WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Hospitalized

Saturday has brought about some unfortunate news in the wrestling world as WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has reportedly been hospitalized.

The news was confirmed by PWInsider, who noted that Duggan had to pull-out of some convention appearances this weekend due to the issue. It’s not clear why he is hospitalized or how serious the issue is at the moment.

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. A big-time star in the 1980s during the WWE’s first boom period, Duggan became famous for carrying a 2×4 to the ring while yelling out his trademark “Hoooo!” and leading “U-S-A” chants. He was the winner of the initial Royal Rumble in 1988.

Following his run with WWE, Duggan moved to WCW where he became a WCW United States and WCW Television champion. He later returned to WWE in the late 2000’s.

Duggan has had medical issues in the past. In the late 1990s, he revealed while with WCW that he was suffering from kidney cancer. Due to early detection, the cancer was able to be contained without chemotherapy.

Last year, Duggan was hospitalized due to atrial fibrillation in his heart. He spoke about that earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend.

“My heart went out of rhythm,” Duggan told Wrestling Inc. “They tried to shock it from the outside which didn’t work. So, they went in and did a procedure called an ablation where they went in and shocked my heart and got it back into rhythm. So, thank God everything is going good.”