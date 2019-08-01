WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race Dead at 76

Harley Race, WWE Hall of Famer and eight-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

The wrestling legend’s passing was confirmed by Dustin Rhodes on Twitter.

RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 1, 2019

Race’s official Twitter account confirmed the passing shortly after.

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

Debuting in 1960, Race worked for the American Wrestling Alliance (AWA) from 1965-1986 (again in 1990), the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) from 1970-84, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from 1986-89 and World Championship Wrestling from 1990-1995 (again in 1999). Race’s feuds with the likes of Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes over the NWA Worlds Championship made him an iconic staple of professional wrestling in the late 70s and early 80s. Across his eight officially-recognized reigns, Race held the title a combined 1,799 days. He is one of just six men to be inducted into the WWE, NWA, Professional Wrestling and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Halls of Fame.

Starting in 1999 Race began training wrestlers at the Harley Race’s Wrestling Academy, which is now based out of Troy, Missouri. Students from the wrestling school continue to put on monthly shows as the World League Wrestling promotions.

Race is survived by three children and five grandchildren.