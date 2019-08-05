Harley Race Public Memorial Announced

Harley Race, an eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, died at the age of 76 on Thursday due to lung cancer.

On Sunday World League Wrestling, the promotion and wrestling school Race operated out of Troy, Missouri, announced that a public memorial service would take place on Aug. 11 at the Race Wrestling Arena, where fans can pay their respects to the wrestling legend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MANY people have been asking about memorial services for @8XNWAChampion. There will be a memorial service for the public to attend on Sunday, August 11th at 3:00 PM. It will take place at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy, MO. Everyone is welcome to attend as we honor him that day pic.twitter.com/mfOSlG68ac — World League WLW (@worldleaguewlw) August 5, 2019

Wrestlers of the past and present paid tribute to Race on social media after hearing about his death. Ric Flair, whose rivalry with Race elevated him to worldwide fame in the early 1980s, was the definite standout.

“Today We Lost Not Only A Great Personal Friend, But In My Estimation The One And Only REAL World Champion. Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair,” Flair said. “I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring. He Will Be Greatly Missed, But Always Remembered By Myself And So Many Others. The Stories Of Harley Race Will Live On Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

Other tributes included Vince McMahon, Dustin Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and the NWA.

“Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King,” McMahon tweeted with a photo of Race in his “King” gimmick.

“RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP,” wrote Rhodes.

“Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God’s green earth.” the NWA’s official Twitter account wrote. “RIP Harley Race! 8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley.”

WWE released a video tribute to Race on its YouTube channel on Friday.