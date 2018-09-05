WWE’s Poster for Hell in a Cell is Amazing

Sometimes, WWE is guilty of taking itself too seriously. In an industry rooted in exaggeration, Vince McMahon‘s circus sometimes looks too much like a neat and tidy professional sports program. But the 2018 Hell in a Cell poster is a return to the carnival foundations of professional wrestling.

As the September 16 pay-per-view fleshes out its card, WWE recently released the event’s highly aesthetic poster. Depicting Braun Strowman as a serpentine flying goat demon and Reigns as The Devil, HIAC billboard is enough to stop any internet scrolling session.

Clearly, WWE decided to lean into the obvious motifs of a night dedicated to Hell and destruction. While most of the internet has decided this poster is bizarre, we can’t help but applaud WWE’s dedication to theatrics. This poster is awesome, and that is pretty much that.

While Strowman being cast as his own version of ManBearPig is interesting enough, Reigns taking on The Devil’s likeness is an interesting detail. While many tin foiled hat wearers may think this is WWE subliminally hinting at a Reigns heel turn, we’re not so sure. Instead, we’re willing to bet that Vince McMahon thinks the Devil, like Roman Reigns, is cool. Ergo, Reigns gets to be The Prince of Darkness.

If the poster wasn’t clear enough, Reigns and Strowman will face off at HIAC for the Universal Championship. Not long ago, Strowman was regarded as the uncrowned king of WWE. Even though Reigns just nabbed his first turn as Universal Champion, some felt that Strowman was destined to take the big red belt. However, now that Strowman ha punctuated his heel turn, his popularity—as designed—has taken a hit.

Thanks to Strowman’s newly villainous ways and the Shield’s reunion, Reigns’ popularity has enjoyed a healthy boost. While he’ll always have his detractors, WWE has masterfully manipulated the WWE crowd into getting behind Reigns. By turning Strowman heel, WWE kills any chance of him garnering a momentum that demands that make him Universal Champion. In short, Roman Reigns will leave Hell in a Cell as Universal Champion.