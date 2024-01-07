HOOK Challenges Samoa Joe for AEW World Championship

HOOK has been an active wrestler in AEW for nearly three years. He's a two-time FTW Champion and has shown a lot of potential as the future of AEW but rarely is he able to stretch his wings. After a huge victory over Wheeler Yuta at AEW Worlds End to retain the FTW Championship. The "Cold Hearted Handsome Devil" and Yuta had been in an intense feud for months but they closed the chapter at the pay-per-view. HOOK is ready to move on as he is looking to add another belt to his shelf. In a pre-taped promo that aired on AEW Collision, HOOK calls out the new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe who defeated MJF at Worlds End.

"Here's the deal. My win percentage? Second to none in this company. [I think] many would agree that it's time for HOOK to get after another championship. I've got my crosshairs set on you," HOOK says in the promo. He notes he's been watching Joe from a young age due to his "personal connections" ending the promo with a message: "Samoa Joe? I'm coming for you -- and your world title."

Not only would a match with Joe elevate the 24-year-old star, as far as his character in AEW goes -- it makes total sense. He mentions his win/loss record. With 46 matches total in his two year career, he has only ever lost three -- Jack Perry, the Blackpool Combat Club, and a #1 Contenders Tag Team Championship four-way to the Young Bucks. With this in mind, that would make his win record over 90%. He should absolutely be in the conversation for a big title opportunity.

Will HOOK win the title match? Likely not, but it's time for him to get in the ring with some of the bigger men on the roster -- and not just physically. Joe is a well respected wrestler, holding titles in every major company. They're both technical strikers, so on paper, it should be a good showing for HOOK.

What do you think of HOOK challenging the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe? Do you think HOOK will hold gold in AEW before the end of 2024? Let us know in the comments!