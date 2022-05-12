AEW Fans Celebrate the Arrival of HookHausen on Dynamite

One of the most-anticipated partnerships in All Elite Wrestling finally came together on Dynamite Wednesday night. Hookhausen is no longer just an Internet movement, it's now canon in the ring. Hook and Danhausen have had a story brewing for few weeks now, starting as enemies when Danhausen couldn't curse Hook. That relationship has turned more friendly as of late, with Danhausen extending both a hand and a bag of chips in friendship.

The writing has been on the wall for Hookhausen, but Hook's reluctance to accept his strange colleague's gestures has left fans wondering if the partnership would actually happen. Those questions were answered on Wednesday night as Danhausen made his AEW in-ring debut. Thanks to a sucker punch from Smart Mark Sterling, Danhausen was pinned by Tony Nese in a matter of seconds, which let to a ruthless beating after the bell. It was broken up by the arrival of Hook.

When Hook got control of the ring, he squared up with Danhausen and the two finally shook hands, delivering a massive pop from the fans in attendance. The reaction from fans online has been just as excitable as those in the arena, as many have spent the evening celebrating the creation of Hookhausen.

