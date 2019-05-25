AEW Double Or Nothing: How To Watch, Match Card, Start Time

The landscape of professional wrestling will change tonight as All Elite Wrestling present Double or Nothing, live on PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW was officially announced back in January and has been building toward this initial event since that time. The group recently announced a television deal with TNT, though the weekly series will not start until sometime in October. Until that time, the new promotion will rely upon PPV events such as Double or Nothing to advance stories and keep the promotion’s hype train rolling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When to Watch: Double or Nothing officially goes live on PPV at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the PPV, there will be a one hour pre-show titled The Buy In.

How To Watch: The Buy In will air for free on the AEW YouTube channel, as well as on the company’s social media platforms. Double Or Nothing will air via traditional PPV through your traditional cable company or online through the B/R Live streaming app. B/R Live has an application on most major streaming devices, such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire Stick, so you can view the show on your television. B/R Live and traditional PPV will also air the pre-show, The Buy In, for free. The cost of the PPV is $49.99.

The full card for Double or Nothing is as follows:

Winner Earns Shot at the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho AAA World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) Cody vs. Dustin

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. The Strong Hearts (CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman)

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

Casino Battle Royal – Winner Earns Shot at the AEW World Championship (Pre-Show Match)

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger)

(Pre-Show Match) Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) Pre-Show Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

You can read a full match by match preview for the show at this link or listen to a full rundown of the card with predictions right here.

ComicBook will have full coverage of AEW Double or Nothing tonight so check back with us! Let us know in the comments below which match you are most looking forward to.