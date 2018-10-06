How To Watch UFC 229: Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Online

Conor McGregor will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 229 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 12-fight card begins with three fights on UFC streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Another four fights on the preliminary card will begin at approximately 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. Finally, the five main card fights, include the main event championship bout, will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and will be available only on pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McGregor will be fighting for the first time since Novemebr 2016 when he initially won the UFC Lightweight Championship from Eddie Alvarez and became a two-division champion. But following his long hiatus in 2017 (which he partially spent training and promoting his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather) he was stripped of both titles. Nurmagomedov, an undefeated Russian native, won the Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 in April by defeating Al Iaquinta.

The Irishman hasn’t lost a mixed martial arts fight since March 2016 against Nate Diaz, and was confident he’d make quick work of Nurmagomedov during the UFC 229 press conference on Thursday.

“He doesn’t want to be around me. He doesn’t want to be around these fans. It is what it is. I’ve given you enough face-offs and stuff down the years. Let’s hope he pulls weight. Get that man into the sauna and cook him like the little chicken-jaw rat that he is.”

“It’s all good to me. Khabib was saying stuff but I don’t care. He didn’t have the balls to stay here a couple of minutes late. And he will look for an exit in the fight, too. I’m here for the fans. For the atmosphere. But you know the one thing better than money? More money. I’m only 30 so I’m a young fighter compared to the rest in the game. I’m here for a good while yet.”

The two successfully made weight at the official weigh-ins on Friday and nearly got into a scuffle during their staredown.

“It’s good to be back,” McGregor said moments after to the crowd in attendance. “UFC fans, it’s good to be f—ing back. The king is home.”

The champion had some harsh words for the cocky challenger.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash your boy, guys. I’m going to smash your boy,” Nurmagomedov said. “And I want to say thank you all Irish fans, all fans around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happening.