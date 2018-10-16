How To Watch WWE SmackDown 1000 Online

Nearly 20 years ago WWE unveiled its Tuesday night offspring SmackDown, and on October 16, the Blue Brand will celebrate its 1000th episode. The star-studded SmackDown 1000 will air live on the USA Network and USA Live on 8 p.m. ET from Washington. D.C.

If you have neither, you’re out of luck because SmackDown 1000 will not be on the WWE Network. So find a friend, bar, or a stranger’s login credentials if you want to keep up with WWE’s latest history-making show.

So far WWE has already booked the returns of Rey Mysterio, Bautista, Triple H, Undertaker, Ric Flair, Edge, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero, Torri Wilson, and Michelle McCool, Booker T, Mark Henry, and James Ellsworth. There are rumors of the show’s patriarch, The Rock also making an appearance, but nothing has been confirmed.

With or without Rocky, SmackDown 1000 promises to be a show packed with nostalgia and hopefully a show that proves to be significant. Tuesday will mark the official return of Rey Mysterio to WWE. While the other cameos are one-offs, SmackDown 1000 will be the first of many bookings for Mysterio in 2018. Even more, the former WWE Champion reportedly signed a two-year contract with the wrestling conglomerate in recent months. He’s the only returning Superstar that has a match, too; Mysterio will go one-on-one with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the right to enter WWE’s World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in November.

Bautista will also be worth keeping an eye on Tuesday night. We haven’t see the 49-year old in a WWE ring since 2014 but rumors have him coming back for WrestleMania 35 run and that could potentially kickoff tonight. Even if it doesn’t it certainly looks like Bautista will have a final chapter in WWE, or at least he himself has said as much.

While speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, the six-time WWE Champion B candid about his feelings towards WWE and his hopes to come back.

“I have to say that it’s something I think about daily,” Bautista said. “I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that’s just who I am. I’m a physical performer, and I miss it every day.”

“I told them next year would be my last year,” Bautista said. “I’m turning 50 next year, I’d be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up,” he said.

The only thing we know Bautista will be doing at SmackDown 1000 will be an Evolution reunion with Flair, Triple H, and Randy Orton. On top of that be on the lookout for a new development in the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction, more beef from Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and perhaps a new contender for AJ Styles and his WWE Championship.