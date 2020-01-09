Photo: Hulk Hogan Auctions off His Classic Hulkster Viper for Charity

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter this week to announce that he would be auctioning off his custom Hulkamania-themed convertible for charity as part of a Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday. Hogan’s 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 Roadster decked out from head to toe in Hogan’s classic Red and Yellow look, complete with a red paint job, yellow racing stripes, a Hulkster logo on the front and a bright red Viper engine under the hood. Proceeds from the auction will go to the 50 Legs charity foundation to help amputees afford prosthetics.

Here’s a close look a the car itself.

HotCars.com had a bit more information about the car.

“It was featured on the front cover of Dupont Magazine in 2003, complete with its red paint job and yellow inlaid racing stripes,” the site read. “In 1994, the Dodge Viper was the talk of the town, and considered a return to classic muscle cars of old. The RT/10 he owns is a member of the first generation, which contained no air conditioning, no exterior mounted door handles, or key cylinders, because it was developed as a performance car. The engine weighed 700 lbs and generated a maximum power of 400 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, with a max speed of 155 mph.”

The car was made right around the time Hogan made the jump from WWF to WCW, where he’d continue his classic gimmick for a couple of years before turning heel and forming the New World Order in 1996.

Hogan has stated in recent interviews he wants one more match at WrestleMania 36 in his native city of Tampa, and he recently caused a stir on social media with how jacked he looks.