Hulk Hogan Inducting Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Into WWE Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan will continue to reassimilate back into wrestling society as he’s just been announced as the man who will induct Brutus The Barber Beefcake into WWE’s Hall of Fame this Saturday. Hogan and Beefcake started out together in Tampa, FL in the ’70s and that friendship would last on and off screen for the following decades. Regardless of how you may feel about Hogan in 2019, there simply is not a more appropriate man for the job.



“Terry and I were just a couple kids from Tampa living our dream,” said Leslie. “We had sat on the beach for endless days talking about wrestling, and then there we were, living it, working territories in Florida and Alabama with guys like Ox Baker, Bob Armstrong, and Professor Toru Tanaka. They took us under their wing and helped make us into what we became,” Beefcake told Sports Illustrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We last saw Hogan earlier this year when he was elected to eulogize the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund on Raw in January. Before that, Hogan ended his temporary ban from WWE when he appeared at Crown Jewel in Saudi Araba. WWE essentially deleted Hogan, removing him to their Hall of Fame after he was caught using racial slurs on a hidden camera in a portion of his Gawker trial. They kept Hogan on ice for a couple of years, but he’s back now and will, by all indications, keep somewhat of a recurring role on WWE television.

Here’s WWE’s statement on Hogan inducting his old buddy.