Hulk Hogan Remembers Rocky Johnson Following His Death

Former WWF Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday. Since then numerous wrestlers, promotions and wrestling personalities have taken to social media to pay tribute to “The Soul Man” for his decades in the business. The latest former star to speak up was WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who took to Twitter on Thursday morning.

So sorry for the loss of Rocky Johnson. A great man, a great friend and I will always remember he was one of only a few that was kind and helpful when I first broke in. RIP Rocky. I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2020

According to Cagematch, Hogan and Johnson only crossed paths in the ring once during their shared time in the World Wrestling Federation — a $30,000 18-man battle royal in February 1984 in St. Louis, Missouri that was won by Big John Studd.

Johnson wrestled from 1964-91, mostly for various National Wrestling Alliance Promotions. He worked for the WWF from 1982-85, and in 1983 he and Tony Atlas made history as the first black tag team to win the WWF Tag Team Championships.

Following his retirement he and Pat Patterson trained his son, Dwayne Johnson, how to become a pro wrestler. Dwayne went on to be The Rock, one of the biggest WWE stars of all time.

Both Vince McMahon and the WWE itself released statements offering their condolences.

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” WWE’s statement read.

“The “Soul Man” retired from the ring in 1991, but his imprint would continue to be felt on WWE for years to come. Post-retirement, Johnson would go on to have a hand in training his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,” the statement continued. “The Rock would become one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment and carried on Johnson’s name with pride. In 2008, Johnson achieved the highest honor in sports-entertainment when he was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame where he will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment’s most influential performers.”