Hulk Hogan Comments on Velveteen Dream’s Cosplay at NXT TakeOver

NXT TakeOver War Games 2 was a heck of a show for a plethora of reasons, and one of the most memorable matches of the night was the contest between Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

From the start, the match was quite memorable. And when we say the start, we’re talking the literal start: the entrances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Velveteen Dream came out in full “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan attire, appropriate given the show happened at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Check out a video of the entrance below.

Hogan himself either witnessed it live or saw it later on the internet, and it didn’t take long for the WWE Hall of Famer to comment on what he saw. He first wrote “yo Velvet thanks for keeping the dream alive my brother only love HH” and followed that up with “Strong my brother HH.”

@VelveteenWWE yo Velvet thanks for keeping the dream alive my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 18, 2018

Strong my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 18, 2018

Hogan was recently brought back as part of the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks ago. Since that one-off appearance, WWE has kept their distance from the controversial star.

At NXT TakeOver, Velveteen Dream eventually lost to Ciampa in a bout that contended with Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black as the match of the night. Despite the loss, Dream remains one of the brightest stars on the NXT roster.