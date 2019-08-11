Watch: Hulk Hogan Shown Getting Unauthorized Police Escort In Video

Hulk Hogan’s appearance in Chicago last weekend keeps making headlines days after it concluded. This time for a video that is circulating which shows the unauthorized ride he received in a Chicago police car.

A Chicago police officer picked up Hogan, long time manager Jimmy Hart, and another man who filmed the incident at O’Hare International airport and proceeded to drive them along the tarmac. Hogan was seated in the front passenger seat while Hart and the camera man were in the rear of the car. The video that shows the unauthorized ride was posted to Hogan’s Facebook page on August 2nd and recently reported on by ABC-7 Chicago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While receiving the ride in the squad car from the uniformed police officer, Hogan says, “My Uber’s got a siren.” The officer was running the sirens on the car while driving the two wrestling stars and their assistant.

Hogan appears to have deleted the video from his Facebook page, though you can view it in the ABC-7 report below.

Chicago police are not amused by the incident, which violates code.

“This escort was not authorized by the department and Commander Thomas O’Brien of airport operations had no knowledge that it was taking place,” said Anthony Guglielmi of the Chicago Police Department in a statement.

“We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation,” Guglielmi said.

According to ABC-7, the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs have opened an internal investigation into the officer and supervisors at O’Hare International Airport to determine exactly what happened.

“The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield,” Guglielmi told the Chicago Tribune. “The superintendent was furious about what he saw.”

In the video, Hart says to the officer, “Don’t get in trouble for doing this.” The officer responds by saying, “My Sergeant. He’s all for this.” That statement could lead the investigation beyond the officer who was driving the squad car.

Hogan last appeared on WWE television during the RAW Reunion broadcast back on July 22nd.