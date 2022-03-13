Hulk Hogan Reflects on His WrestleMania 2 Match With King Kong Bundy

Hulk Hogan spoke with the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast this week and, on top of confirming he was officially done wrestling, he reflected on some of his biggest matches from the prime of his career. At one point his WrestleMania 2 match with King Kong Bundy was brought up, in which he defended the WWF Championship inside a Steel Cage as the main event for the Los Angeles portion of the show. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 2 was WWE’s attempt at having three shows take place throughout the night in three separate locations in New York, the Chicago area and Los Angeles.

The other two main events of the night were Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T in a boxing match and the British Bulldogs defeating The Dream Team for the WWF Tag Team Championships. Hogan stated in the interview he felt his match with Bundy was going to be good enough that it would carry the entire event even if something went wrong with the New York and Chicago shows. WWE stopped attempting multiple-location WrestleManias after the show.

“WrestleMania 2 was a good one man because that was a weird deal to have that thing in three different locations,” Hogan said (h/t Fightful). “To wrestle him to have him in that little storyline if everything went awry and screwed up everything, if everything fell off into the ocean in New York and Chicago, we’d have still held our own. We’d have been okay.”

Regarding Hogan ever coming back for another match, “The Hulkster” emphatically shot down the idea by saying, “No, no, no, no, no. In the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees — forget it.”

He also talked about which opponents he’d want if he were healthy enough to still wrestle — “The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman [Reigns], then I’d like to get to Brock [Lesnar], but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that.”

Reigns and Lesnar will clash in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. Stay tuned for the live coverage of the event on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX!