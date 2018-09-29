Big Hint Drops Concerning Hulk Hogan and WWE ‘Crown Jewel’

lLast week, a report surfaced indicating WWE was considering letting Hulk Hogan tag along for the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Suadi Arabia. On Monday, speculation on Hogan’s participation ramped up after Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of General Sports Authority tweeted out an image of the Hulkster.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the official in question, reportedly asked for Hogan to appear at April’s Greatest Royal Rumble. However, at that time, Hogan was still excommunicated by WWE. However now that he’s been reinstated, it looks like this Saudi Arabian Hulkamaniac is ready to say his prayers and eat his vitamins.

وش كأس العالم اللي ما أحد يحكي عنه ذا؟ pic.twitter.com/xnlEho2OFI — تركي آل الشيخ (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2018

The idea of the Saudis requesting specific WWE Superstars is not new. Ahead of the Greatest Royal Rumble, Saudi officials asked for WWE to bring The Ultimate Warrior and Yokozuna—both of whom are dead. But Hogan is not, and Crown Jewel may be the perfect place for him to make his return.

Whenever Hogan does comeback, it’s guaranteed to be contentious. The public still segmented as to Hogan’s racially charged incident, particularly concerning his punishment and ultimate return. Technically Hogan is back but has yet to appear on camera.

He did however show up at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and addressed the entire WWE locker room. His apology received mixed reviews, most notably from Titus O’Neil and The New Day who both issued their own statements on Hogan’s circumstance.

During an appearance on the Apter Chat, Hogan explained that Vince McMahon and Triple H asked him to speak with the African American wrestlers, but Hogan preferred speaking to the entire roster.

“I said no, I’m not gonna do it,” Hogan explained. “If I come back, I want to talk to everybody. Because what I did not only hurt the business, it hurt white, black, every athlete you have. Japanese. Everybody that’s involved and loves this business. What I said hurt this business.”

Hogan also addressed how the polarizing nature of his apology.

“A lot of people accepted my apology. And a lot of people heard what they wanted to hear and a lot of the narrative that came out of the meeting was on point. A lot of the narrative was really different. I was surprised to hear some people interpreted what I said that I was just sorry I got caught on camera, or whatever they interpreted, but I never said that,” Hogan explained.

He continued, “I just hope the brotherhood can get back to the way it was. Outside the ring, you’re supposed to protect your brother. In this case, it’s a situation where 75, 80, 90 percent of the wrestlers are protecting me and they’re giving me another chance to move forward. There’s just a few wrestlers that kinda like don’t understand the bond and the brotherhood of wrestling. If someone makes a mistake, you need to forgive them and move on and try to let them prove themselves.”