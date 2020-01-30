Hulk Hogan Reportedly Booked for Super ShowDown 2020 Event

Hulk Hogan will once again appear at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer has previously popped up at both of WWE’s Crown Jewel events, including last October when he and Ric Flair had teams of five current wrestlers go head-to-head in a 10-man tag team match. WWE confirmed on Sunday that their next trip to Saudi Arabia would take place on Feb. 27 in Riyadh, and Johnson wrote in his report that the creative team has been trying to come up with ideas for the show over the past several weeks.

WWE confirmed back in December that the New World Order faction would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman will be the only four of the 40+ members to be recognized at the ceremony.

Despite being 66 years-old, Hogan has recently tried to push for one last match at WrestleMania 36 in various interviews. His last time competing inside of a wrestling ring took place in January 2012 at an Impact Wrestling live event.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” Hogan told the Los Angeles Times in October. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” he added. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

So far the only match confirmed for WrestleMania so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.