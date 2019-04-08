WrestleMania 35: The IIconics Shock The World, Win Women’s Tag Team Championships

WrestleMania is proving to be a night of new champions, and that theme continued in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout.

The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, won their first WWE gold by winning the fatal four-way match against the Champions, The Boss and Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley), as well a Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix and Natalya had a boost to their morale when WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart came out on the ramp with them when they made their entrance. The announcers hard sold the fact that Phoenix looked great in her return to WWE despite several years off.

However, The IIconics were able to capitalize on Phoenix’s success in the match. Phoenix hit her finisher, the Glam Slam, off the top rope to Bayley, but the IIconics snuck in to steal the pinfall and the championships.