Impact Rebellion: Matt Cardona Suffers Knee Injury in Loss to Brian Myers

Matt Cardona's grudge match with Brian Myers ended on a low note on Sunday night at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view. The man formerly known as Zack Ryder tried to hit his former tag partner with his Radio Silence finisher for a second time late in the bout, only for Myers to duck the attempt. But as Cardona floated over and hit the canvas his right knee buckled, causing the referee to separate the two.

After being checked by trainers, Myers helped Cardona to his feet — only to nail him with a lariat and pick up the win. Cardona immediately grasped his knee again as Myers celebrated.

.@Myers_Wrestling took advantage of a serious injury to get the W tonight at #IMPACTRebellion. pic.twitter.com/BjZWmeenkk — FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021

It's unclear if this was part of a storyline or a legitimate injury, but commentator Matt Striker was quick to point out it was the same knee he injured back in 2016 that put him on the shelf for half a year.

This story is developing...