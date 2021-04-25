Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2021 Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card

✖

Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday night could prove to be one of the most eventful pro wrestling events in recent memory. The main event will see All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega challenge Rich Swann with both the AEW and Impact World Championships on the line. "The Cleaner" made his surprise jump to Impact alongside Don Callis after winning AEW's top prize back in December, leading to a crossover between the two promotions that so far has involved Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, The Good Brothers, Matt Hardy and Private Party.

If Omega wins there's a good chance the all-out promotion war fans have been hoping for online will finally be realized as other than Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson nobody from Impact has made a surprise appearance on Dynamite. If nothing else it could see Omega continue his ascension as one of the top wrestlers in the world.

How to Watch Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2021:

Date: April 25, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Stream: Available via FITE, Impact Plus and pay-per-view

Impact has already announced that former NXT play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo will be in attendance to call the main event. This will mark Ranallo's first wrestling match that he has commentated on since departing from WWE last August.

Elsewhere on the card for "forbidden door" between companies will continue to swing wide open as New Japan's Juice Robinson and David Finlay will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against The Good Brothers. The team known as FinJuice beat the veterans for the titles back at Sacrifice in March.

As for the other Impact stars, some of the top matches include a triple threat for the X Division Championship between Ace Austin, Josh Alexander and TJP and a grudge match between real-life best friends and former tag partners Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (formerly known as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins).

Check out the full card for the event below, and stay tuned for live coverage as the show gets underway!

Impact Rebellion 2021 Full Card: