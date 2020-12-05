Impact Wrestling Confirms Kenny Omega Appearance This Tuesday

While the appearance was alluded to at the end of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, Impact Wrestling officially confirmed on Friday night that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on their program this Tuesday night. It's the first appearance in what is expected to be a limited working relationship between the two companies.

The tweet said:

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020

Omega defeated Jon Moxley on Wednesday night for the title, ending his over nine month long title reign that began at Revolution last February. It makes Omega just the third world champion in AEW's short history.

Omega was assisted in the match by Don Callis, who was ringside doing guest commentary. Callis is an old friend of Omega's and current executive with Impact Wrestling. It was not the first appearance he has made for AEW, appearing at the Full Gear PPV last month as well. The fact that Callis had appeared for the promotion before made his interference and involvement in the finish all the more surprising.

After an injury spot in the match where Omega feigned being unable to continue, Callis came down to ringside to assist him. In the confusion that followed, Callis dropped a microphone in the ring that Omega was able to use as a weapon. He followed that up with a One Winged Angel and the pinfall.

Omega and Callis then high-tailed it out of the Dynamite set, with Callis noting that they would explain their actions on Tuesday night (during Impact Wrestling on AXSTV).