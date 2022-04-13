Impact Wrestling Stars’ Contracts Reportedly Expire this Summer

It appears that deals for two major Impact Wrestling Stars are coming up in the summer according to a report by Fightful Select. The report states that the Good Brothers’ deals run for about another three months, expiring on July 17th. The Good Brothers signed with Impact Wrestling on July 18th, 2020, debuting at Slammiversary, and they’ve held the Impact Tag Team Championships for much of their time in the company. No word in the report regarding whether they are planning to stay or leave, as they’ve also worked with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling during their time in Impact and have good relationships with both.

Since they’ve been with Impact they’ve also been part of the Forbidden Door crossovers, jumping into All Elite Wrestling quite a bit during Kenny Omega’s multi-Title reign and also appearing in New Japan, though not as often due to the international travel limitations during the pandemic.

It’s still three months away so there is plenty of time for them left in Impact Wrestling, but it will be interesting to see what they choose to do. Do they re-sign and attempt to add another major Title reign to their already impressive resume (they’ve held the Tag Team Championships twice so far in this run and most recently for 231 days) or do they head over to AEW or NJPW to jump into those companies full time and for a change of pace and opposition?

The Good Brothers seem to be enjoying themselves in Impact Wrestling though, so they could very well re-sign. Guess we’ll have. to wait and see. With Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, some will throw a return for The Good Brothers into the mix, but that does not seem at all likely, being that they re-signed with WWE only to get released months later. Shocking things do happen all the time though in the world of wrestling, but that one seems far-fetched.

Where do you want to see The Good Brothers end up? Let us know in the comments!