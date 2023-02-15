Impact Wrestling and WWE Honor Passing of Jerry Jarrett

Earlier today the wrestling world learned that legendary pro wrestling promoter and former NWA and WCW Champion Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80. The news was announced by Memphis Wrestling historian Mark James, and since then the wrestling world has shared memories and tributes to Jarrett. Tonight Impact Wrestling issued a statement and tribute to Jarrett, and WWE dedicated tonight's episode of NXT to Jarrett. You can find Impact Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore's full statement and WWE's tribute below (via PWInsider), and our thoughts are with Jarrett's family and friends.

Impact Wrestling's released statement reads "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett, a co-founder of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. His legacy in the wrestling industry is decades-long, multi-generational, and he certainly played a key role in today's IMPACT.

Today we mourn the loss of TNA/Impact Wrestling Co-Founder and a true legend in our business.' said IMPACT Wrestling executive vice-president Scott D'Amore. "Wrestler, promoter, entrepreneur, and visionary in our profession, Jerry Jarrett is one of the most influential individuals in the history of our sport.

Second generation before that was even a term, Jerry literally grew up in the wrestling industry. His knowledge of professional wrestling was second to none and his fingerprints are in every aspect of modern professional wrestling.

Personally Jerry was such a massive influence on my career and my life. The lessons I learned from him I still use to guide me every day in and out of the pro wrestling business.Our deepest condolences to his wife Deborah, Jeff, and the entire Jarrett family. Let's take a moment to mourn his loss but let's not lose sight of the fact that Jerry let a life that deserved to be celebrated."

NWA tweeted "The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Our thoughts are with Jarrett's family and friends.