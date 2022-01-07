Impact Wrestling’s The IInspiration Pulled from Hard to Kill Due to COVID Exposure

Impact Wrestling will hold its anticipated Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday, but the card will be missing a previously announced match between The IInspiration and the team of Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne. That’s because Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee will be self-isolating after exposure to COVID-19, and according to the official release from Impact, it is because the current Knockouts World Tag-Team Champions came into close contact with someone who shortly thereafter tested positive. Because of that their match is no longer included on the card, and you can find the official release from Impact below.

“Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee to self-isolate after exposure to COVID (January 7, 2022) – The IInspiration, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, will not be defending their Knockouts World Tag-Team Championship at IMPACT Wrestling’s HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View event tomorrow night.

The champions informed IMPACT Wrestling that they have been in close contact with an individual who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of their peers in mind, Jessica and Cassie will self-isolate over the weekend.

IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT’s COVID protocols are in place to keep our talent roster, staff and fans safe. I am sure the fans will share The IInspiration’s and my disappointment that they won’t be in action at tomorrow’s stacked HARD TO KILL event, but we look forward to their return soon.”

The annual HARD TO KILL event, sponsored by THE FREE FALL movie, takes place in Dallas at 8pmET/5pmPT and is available on cable & satellite providers in North America and worldwide via FITE. Order NOW: https://www.fite.tv/watch/hard-to-kill-2022/2pafo/”

You can find the full Hard To Kill card below:

Impact World Title Match: Moose (C) vs W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona

Knockouts World Title Texas Death Match: Mickie James (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo

First Ever Knockouts Ultimate-X Match: Lady Frost vs Tasha Steelz vs Alisha Edwards vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary

Ring of Honor Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs Chris Sabin

Grudge Match: Josh Alexander vs JONAH

Hardcore Watch Match: The Good Brothers & Violent By Design vs Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, and Eddie Edwards

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (C) vs Steve Maclin

Hard To Kill hits FITE TV on January 8th at 7:00 PM CST.