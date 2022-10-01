Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser Addresses WWE Rumor That Vince McMahon Had Lost Interest in Gunther

Since Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser debuted on WWE SmackDown, they have been on a roll, and it didn't take long for Gunther to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he hasn't let go of the Title since. There was doubt that things would continue to ascend for the group after rumors that Vince McMahon and the team had soured on Gunther after appearances on Monday Night Raw. There was even a rumor that a squash was coming, but then McMahon retired from WWE and Triple H took over WWE Creative, and since then Giovanni Vinci has been added back to the group and they have returned to their former Imperium name. In a new interview WAZ.de, Kaiser addressed McMahon's departure and those rumors, and it seems things were going well.

"His resignation was unimaginable. They hadn't rumored about it before. A blatant thing, he is an absolute revolutionary and a visionary," Kaiser said. "Especially when it comes to streaming things like the WWE Network, for example. Great for us that we still had the chance to work with him, there has also been close, good cooperation in recent weeks."

"I don't know anything about the rumors. It is also usually the case that we don't let it get to us like that," Kaiser said. "From our side, we have been at Smackdown, totally satisfied. We were well received there, the feedback was consistently positive from the beginning. We can't complain about our TV time either. If you look at what we have achieved in the few months, including Gunther's Intercontinental Championship title, that speaks for itself. Of course, there are always rumors here and there, but many things are not true."

It's safe to say Imperium's momentum isn't stopping anytime soon, especially after Gunther and Sheamus' fantastic match at Clash at the Castle. The two continue to feud and Sheamus seems to have been turned face, which the fans seem to be embracing in a big way. So while Gunther could lose the Title to him down the road, it isn't because WWE is souring on Imperium.

Up next for Imperium is a Donnybrook match against the Brawling Brutes at Extreme Rules, and you can find the current card below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

