Injured AEW Star Now Dealing with Visa Issues

AEW is plagued by a number of extenuating circumstances that have largely halted the company in recent months mostly due to injuries and visa issues. Kenny Omega was kept away from AEW tapings last year because of his Canadian work visa. The following month, The Lucha Bros, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo along with Bandido were battling a similar circumstance and Jamie Hayter followed closely behind as she had to head back to England for a short period of time. Though all of their issues were resolved reasonably quickly, they were forced to push back storylines.

Back in January it was revealed that AEW's RUSH had torn his hamstring during the AEW Continental Classic tournament. Though RUSH pulled through and was able to finish with two wins over Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, he ended up tearing it in his second match against Jon Moxley. RUSH would then compete in a Continental Classic multi-man tag team match at AEW Worlds End but he hasn't been on television since. If RUSH's tear was relatively mild it would keep him out anywhere from three to eight weeks but a severe tear could keep him out of action up to three months.

Over the weekend, a video began circulating online from the Arena Neza show where Dralístico appeared to talk about RUSH having visa issues. After it was suggested RUSH was faking his injury on X (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old was quick to deny the claim. "I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW."

Of course "visa issues" can be a number of things including actual issues that need to be taken care of. However, a lot of the time it's just a banner term used for things like renewals where one may have to return to their home country in order to update their information. Going off of RUSH's statement, it would appear that it's simply just a routine update.

I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW.



Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes.

I don’t ever lie about injuries. https://t.co/uZebN1mcl1 — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) February 18, 2024

RUSH first signed with AEW in September of 2022 after debuting in a pre-taped segment at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He would appear on television here and there taking over the men's division with his La Faccion Ingobernable faction members but his in-ring career with AEW would really pick up steam in November 2023. RUSH's absence from television for the large part of 2023 left fans wondering what lay ahead in his future with AEW. In July, RUSH put those concerns to rest when he re-signed full-time posting a video announcing it to his social media. Though WWE was reportedly also interested in signing the star, it was reported that AEW's offer was "far far bigger" than what WWE was offering going as far as to say they'd have to offer him main roster money to even get in the ballpark.

