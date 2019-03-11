The Internet Is Very Concerned About Beth Phoenix’s Phone

The Internet is very concerned about an unlikely victim of WWE Fastlane: Beth Phoenix’s phone.

Earlier tonight, the WWE Hall of Famer was at ringside for a match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley and Tamina and Nia Jax. While Banks and Bayley retained the championships, Tamina and Jax quickly took their revenge and beat down the duo after the match. When Phoenix intervened, Tamina and Jax attacked her too, and in the process knocked Phoenix’s phone out of her pocket.

Although Phoenix’s former tag team partner Natalya attempted to make the save against Tamina and Jax, the Internet seemed much more concerned about Phoenix’s phone than a potential reunion of the Divas of Doom.

Hope Beth Phoenix has insurance on that phone. #WWEFastlane — Welcome to Wrestling (@WelToWrestling) March 11, 2019

Shoutout to Beth Phoenix’s phone taking a bump #WWEFastlane — He Hate Me (@wytewinn) March 11, 2019

Hey @KaylaBraxtonWWE …please give us a medical update on Beth Phoenix’s phone. We are concerned. #WWE #WWEFastlane — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 11, 2019

I really enjoyed Bayley’s high speed high impact suicide dive into everyone & Bayley’s hurracanrana pin. I felt nervous for Beth Phoenix’s phone #WWEFastlane — Joe McCaffrey GvsB (@GoodVsBadGuys) March 11, 2019

Oh shit… Someone better grab Beth Phoenix phone before it breaks #wwe #WWEFastlane — Seizure Kaiser (@iAmSeizure) March 11, 2019

While Phoenix’s phone might not have survived the night, its sacrifice likely set up a Triple Threat match at Wrestlemania starring its owner. Hopefully, Beth Phoenix gets some revenge for losing her smartphone….those things are expensive!

