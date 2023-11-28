Is a Former GCW Tag Team Champion on His Way to AEW?

On November 27, AEW filed a trademark for "East West Express" the name of a former independent wrestling tag team featuring AEW's Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver. The trademark which covers merchandise, can be read in full below.

"Bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer"

Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling over the summer, Oliver discussed the possibility of him signing with AEW due to his close relationship with Wayne. "So I would sign with AEW to team with Nick more because that's someone that I'm so close with, and I feel like we have so much potential to be a legendary tag team. Us versus the Young Bucks? Holy s*it. Me and Wayne always talk about us versus the Golden Lovers. So I guess that seems like the best path right now. But I do love the indies. My main goal in professional wrestling is to be the best ever," Oliver said. "So to do these things, to be considered one of the bet ever, you have to go to WWE, you have to AEW, you have to do New Japan, you have to win championships, you have to do these things. So whatever the case may be, if AEW was to offer tag stuff with Wayne, then I would probably sign in a heartbeat. If WWE was to offer me not an NXT contract, then maybe I would take it, no problem. But at this point in my indie career, I'm 23, I've been wrestling for eight years. I have so much time to become so much better." (h/t Fightful)

Oliver and Wayne teamed together on the independents from 2021-2023, recently "retiring" the tag team at GCW Fight Club in October. It appeared Wayne would be finishing out his prior commitments before fully diving into AEW. He's currently ingrained into a storyline with Christian Cage and Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus) that has seen the newly formed group take on Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting. Oliver and Wayne are former GCW Tag Team Champions, having defeated the Motor City Machine Guns at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 in March.