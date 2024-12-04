Is WWE Changing Their PG Rating With Netflix Move?

Since WWE announced their deal with Netflix earlier this year speculation has run rampant about the end of the PG era. Will WWE wrestlers finally be allowed to swear again? What does an episode of Monday Night Raw with no broadcast restrictions look like? Well, WWE President Nick Khan has put that speculation to rest. As it turns out, the rating of their programming will remain how it is currently on the USA Network. This is to ensure they remain advertiser and family-friendly for audiences.

“We’re not changing the rating of our programming,” Khan said during a WWE-Netflix media event. “There’s some online chatter about, oh, it’s gonna be R-rated, or for us old folks, like X-rated. That’s definitely not happening. So it’s family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It’s gonna stay that way. I would look for more global flair, especially as the relationship [with Netflix] continues to develop” (Sports Illustrated).

WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix

On January 6th WWE Raw officially moves to Netflix where WWE kicks off a huge $5 billion deal with Netflix over 10 years. Not only will the flagship show be part of the deal, but overseas, WWE programming including Raw, SmackDown, PLEs, and NXT will be available to stream. Domestically, Peacock has rights over PLEs through 2026. Additionally, executives have explained that there may be some original content too, exclusive to Netflix.

As far as the debut episode goes high-profile names have already been confirmed to appear including Bianca Belair, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque was also at the event and discussed the current era of sports entertainment, calling it “game-changing.”

“I think the moment that we’re going through right now — I was in the Attitude Era at the peak of it as you were. We didn’t realize what it was in the moment,” Levesque said. “Having seen that, I see this, and I see it way bigger. I see this as this different moment of time in the business, and it being something different. And you mentioned it being the ‘Triple H Era,’ I don’t think it’s that. I think at the end of it it’s going to be called the ‘Netflix Era,’ because that’s where the big change is.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.