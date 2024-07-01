Jack Perry Wins Vacant TNT Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

A new champion was crowned at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when six men competed for a shot at the TNT Championship. ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Dante Martin, Jack Perry, Konosuke Takeshita, El Phantasmo and Lio Rush tried their best to cement their names in the history books following Adam Copeland's untimely loss, but only one man came out of the match with the win.

The Young Bucks have made it known that they want Jack Perry to bring home gold to the group and that's exactly what he did. There was carnage -- and ladders -- all over the ring, but Perry only really had one man to overcome: Takeshita. He took out ELP with a Blue Thunder Bomb through a table and Briscoe was the one to put an end to Takeshita's night. As he climbed the ladder, Perry rained on his parade, ramming into him with a ladder and hitting him in the back with a steel chair several times to ensure he wasn't getting up.

The title win marks Perry's first singles title win in AEW, as the FTW Championship isn't technically an AEW contested championship. Copeland first won the title back in March from Christian Cage for a second time, but he only held it for a few short months before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Copeland defeated Malakai Black at Double or Nothing in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match, however it was there that he would do a risky dive off of the top of the cage and hurt himself.

Perry has undergone a complete character 180 since his suspension was lifted. He first appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the beginning of this year, tearing up his AEW contract, seemingly signifying he was done with the company. Then when the Young Bucks took over with their EVP control, they reinstated the young wrestler and brought him into their group where he is now untouchable. He helped Matthew and Nicholas Jackson win the AEW World Tag Team Championships a third time and then days later they attacked AEW President Tony Khan. He wore a brace for a few weeks afterwards which gained immense media attention all over the world.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Winner Takes All: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Elite vs. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF vs. Hechicero

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

Zero Hour: Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Lucha Brothers and Místico

Zero Hour – Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mariah May vs. Saraya

Zero Hour: Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

Zero Hour: Kyle Fletcher vs. Serpentico

