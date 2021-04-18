Ric Flair Referees Slap Fight Ahead of Jake Paul and Ben Askren

Rick Flair is officiating slapping contests ahead of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren. So, that’s just how surreal this boxing event has gotten this evening. The WWE legend was egging the contestants on and one of them even had to be helped up with medical attention after a powerful blow. It’s truly surreal to see Flair joking with the younger men about how he would be able to eat these slaps with ease. It’s just been a bizarre night and the main event hasn’t even begun yet. Paul has been adamant that he’s going to deliver another knockout, but only time will tell. Earlier this week, the polarizing YouTube star had some comments about CTE and his opponent that raised some eyebrows. He quickly had to apologize after he admitted that he didn’t know enough about what the condition entailed. But, the damage had already been done and Askren was even more amped for their contest.

Ric Flair is having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JiW35a2Ene — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) April 18, 2021

"It's a dangerous sport," Paul told the collected media during a press event. "That's why, when people question my dedication to it, it's like, I'm showing up every single day. I'm putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I've gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE."

Do you think Ric Flair will hop into the ring later? Let us know down in the comments!