SNL's Pete Davidson Trolls Jake Paul and Ben Askren Ahead of Fight
Jake Paul and Ben Askren are fighting, but SNL’s Pete Davidson stole the show in the pre-fight coverage. The comedian was asked to give his analysis before the bout began and proceeded to lay waste to both fighters. Davidson joked that he still didn’t know who Askren was despite preparing for this moment all week. He also clowned on Paul in general and the nature of celebrity. So, this felt a lot like one of the Suicide Squad star’s appearances on Weekend Update. People at home seemed to get a kick out of Davidson taking the entire spectacle to task and he trended on Twitter almost immediately. Check out the entire segment down below:
i LOVE this i LOVE him, FUCK jake paul pic.twitter.com/IS4upPQ12n— ☆bella (@bellaandtheboys) April 18, 2021
“Well, thank you guys! I always wanted to do one of these things makes you seem really important,” Davidson began. “You can tell how professional this event is by them having me here. We are backstage at Jake Paul’s dressing room or locker room if you want to call it that. Today’s a really wild day for boxing, because you can see how low it has truly sunk.”
He continued, “I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f**** do whatever you want. I mean, maybe Cutie Pie will cure cancer. Maybe Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows? Tonight we have a bout between Ben Askren, who I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul. You know, they both suck, at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now, back to you guys in the booth, some real announcers over there.”
Check out some of the best reactions down below:
I dare Pete Davidson’s little weasel ass to stop by my locker room for pre fight interview.— Funky (@Benaskren) April 18, 2021
Pete Davidson: Ben Askren and Jake Paul. They both suck but at least somebody's gonna get hurt.— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) April 18, 2021
😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6csWlSYrYK
pete davidson hating on jake paul and looking hot asf while doing it so true pic.twitter.com/ZE2KECf23A— fell ☾ (@kingpdavidson) April 18, 2021
"They both suck, but at least someone's going to get hurt."
This is Pete Davidson's pitch for the main event. I respect that, actually.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 18, 2021
Pete Davidson, the real winner between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/ZqIGWqMioR— Nabby (@realNabilTalsi) April 18, 2021
I’m not a fan of Pete Davidson but I really hate Jake Paul and this is hilarious and right on point. #TrillerFightClub. pic.twitter.com/75c59eazyk— Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 18, 2021
Pete Davidson acting like Jake Paul's boy knowing damn well he's gonna toast him on the next SNL pic.twitter.com/iZs0IRdaXt— Sohile Ali (@SohileAli) April 18, 2021
In a shocking upset, Pete Davidson has won the fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. #TrillerFightClubApril 18, 2021