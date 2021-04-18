SNL's Pete Davidson Trolls Jake Paul and Ben Askren Ahead of Fight

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are fighting, but SNL’s Pete Davidson stole the show in the pre-fight coverage. The comedian was asked to give his analysis before the bout began and proceeded to lay waste to both fighters. Davidson joked that he still didn’t know who Askren was despite preparing for this moment all week. He also clowned on Paul in general and the nature of celebrity. So, this felt a lot like one of the Suicide Squad star’s appearances on Weekend Update. People at home seemed to get a kick out of Davidson taking the entire spectacle to task and he trended on Twitter almost immediately. Check out the entire segment down below:

“Well, thank you guys! I always wanted to do one of these things makes you seem really important,” Davidson began. “You can tell how professional this event is by them having me here. We are backstage at Jake Paul’s dressing room or locker room if you want to call it that. Today’s a really wild day for boxing, because you can see how low it has truly sunk.”

He continued, “I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f**** do whatever you want. I mean, maybe Cutie Pie will cure cancer. Maybe Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows? Tonight we have a bout between Ben Askren, who I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul. You know, they both suck, at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now, back to you guys in the booth, some real announcers over there.”

