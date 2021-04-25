UFC 261 Crowd Chants "F--k Jake Paul" and Daniel Cormier Threatens to Knock Him Out
Jake Paul got into it with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261 this weekend and the Internet is way too amused. Fresh off knocking out Ben Askren last weekend, the YouTube star decided to go down to Florida to see Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal lock horns at tonight’s Main Event. However, during the beginning of the telecast, the commentator heard something he didn’t like and approached the celebrity. It wasn’t long before fingers got pointed and security separated them. Cormier was asked about it after the fact and offered, “Jake Paul is pointing at me. He better knock that off. I’ll slap that s*** out of him. I don’t play those games.” It’s been very plain how Paul’s rise directly correlates to controversy. Like the other social media celebrities of this age, he knows to find a camera and get that attention. Unfortunately, sometimes the attention comes from a 265 pound former UFC Champion.
Jake Paul not only showing up to this UFC card but getting into it with Daniel Cormier. This kid is a genius. pic.twitter.com/fdtQZU7RsY— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) April 25, 2021
"Looking back, I see why everyone was like, 'Yo, this kid sucks,' " Paul told Hollywood Reporter about his start in show business. " 'Cause I look super immature… "They basically called me and were like, 'Yo, what's going on, what's going on?' And I just explained the situation, and they were like, 'OK. We want to expedite this process of weaning you off the show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's fine. But it's going to look like you guys fired me.' And they were like, 'We can say that we mutually parted ways and blah, blah, blah.' And that's the reality of the story."
Would you like to see DC and Jake Paul fight? Let us know down in the comments!
