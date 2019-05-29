Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Wants To Work With AEW

They’re lining up for a job with All Elite Wrestling, including a WWE Hall of Famer and all-time wrestling great.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been vocal since Saturday night about wanting to partner up with the new wrestling organization. It started with a tweet he sent out regarding Jon Moxley’s debut at the end of the Double Or Nothing PPV, noting that the Dirty Deeds DDT that Moxley used on the show was better than when he used it as Dean Ambrose while part of WWE.

However, Roberts said he would be open to showing him how to improve it even more.

Jon Moxley does a better DDT than dean Ambrose but would be glad to help either one tweak it to make it spot on. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 26, 2019

Roberts became famous for using the move as his finish on the national stage in the 1980s and 1990s. He’s been vocal in recent years about how its a negative that the move has turned into something that wrestlers use mid-bout rather than as a finish, noting that when he used it as a wrestler it automatically meant lights out for the opponent.

Following his initial tweet about the DDT, fans jumped into the conversation and noted that Cody and the rest of the AEW crew should hire Roberts as part of their creative team. Roberts has long been regarded as one of the greatest minds in wrestling and did serve on WWE’s booking committee during the 1990s.

Roberts’ original DDT tweet had gone without comment from anyone at AEW, so he took it upon himself to retweet his own tweet and tag some of the AEW staff in it once again to hopefully get their attention.

Interestingly, the wrestling school that Roberts is involved in (Snake Pit Pro Wrestling) did have some of their students used as extras during Double Or Nothing on Saturday evening.

Roberts has spent this Spring traveling the country doing a one-man stand-up comedy show where he tells stories from his wrestling career. The tour is titled the “Dirty Details Tour.”