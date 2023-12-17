Jazwares Shares First Look at The Briscoes ROH Action Figures

Earlier this year, Jazwares shared that they would be creating their first line of Ring of Honor figures and the thirteen-time ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe were among the first announced. Following FTR and Mark Briscoe's match against the Blackpool Combat Club at ROH Final Battle, the news was shared to social media. Other wrestlers announced for the ROH Vault Collection include Danhausen, Kenny Omega, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, the Young Bucks, and Future Shock.

The figures feature the Briscoes in their signature camouflage pants tucked into their wrestling boots. They even have the most intricate of details, like their tattoos littered all over their bodies. The pack comes with dog collars and chains, an ode to their dog collar match with FTR at ROH Final Battle 2022, as well as the new ROH Tag Team Championship belt design. The Ring of Honor Twitter account clarified why they don't have the style championship synonymous with the Briscoes. "Unfortunately an agreement could not be reached with the creators of the original ROH titles for them to be used as part of the Briscoes two pack," the tweet reads.

Coming in 2024, the First Officially Licensed Jay & Mark Briscoe action figures from @Jazwares !



Sign up now at the link below to be the first to know about all of the exciting @ringofhonor+@AEW products coming to the Jazwares Vault in 2024 and beyond!https://t.co/e4Jo6vz5zL pic.twitter.com/u2zInlw4G2 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2023

Dem Boys Make History

Jay and Mark Briscoe's legacy in tag team wrestling is vital. The team had been around for over 20 years before Jay's tragic passing in the new year. Despite their tenured careers, they hadn't lost a single bit of momentum inside of the ring. Two electric wrestlers that are brutal and chaotic in the ring but equally as captivating. Over the course of their careers, they appeared all over the world, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, HOG, and CZW. The Briscoes were a workhorse tag team that never quite made it to WWE or AEW as a tag team but still achieved great success outside of the two major promotions. They were the cornerstone in Ring of Honor -- while everyone else left to do other things, they stayed and held the company down.

Comicbook.com will continue to provide updates as they are revealed on the AEW/ROH Jazwares partnership.