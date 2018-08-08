Jerry Lawler Doubtful About Brain Christopher’s Suicide

In the wake of his son’s death, Jerry “The King” Lawler hinted at there being more to the story than what Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department reported. And now, the WWE Hall of Famer is outwardly expressing his doubt that Brian Christopher committed suicide.

Just days after burying his son, Lawler discussed the tragic event on his Dinner With The King. According to Lawler, there is enough evidence to cast doubt on how his son actually died.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have doubts as to whether Brian really did actually commit suicide,” Lawler said. “The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation is working on investigating what happened at the jail. I don’t have any results from that yet, but I have my doubts as well,” he said.

This comes on the heels of a Memphis based civil rights attorney declaring that the Hardeman County Jail could be responsible for the 46-year old’s death on behalf of their neglect. While Lawler himself didn’t point such a specific finger, he did explain that new evidence has come to light.

“We’ve been contacted by inmates who were in the jail with Brian and they don’t believe what was told was actually what happened. We’ve been contacted by another person who witnessed… I probably shouldn’t say anymore because this investigation is ongoing and it may take a long time to get sorted out,” he said.

It’s impossible to know what Lawler is hinting at, but this sounds like a story that is destined to evolve.

“I don’t want to believe that Brian committed suicide but by the same token, if there is something else involved, I don’t know if it will bring Brian back, I don’t know if it will make it better or worse. We just want to know what actually happened because right now there’s a lot of doubt and a lot of questions that are going to have to be answered in the next few months,” he said. My attorney just looked at this and said, his exact words were, ‘Jerry, this doesn’t pass the smell test. I mean something’s not right about this whole thing.’”

Just days after Brian Christopher’s death the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they’d open a case on the matter.

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.”

Brian Christopher was placed in solitary confinement after a July 7 DUI arrest due to his notoriety. John Doolen, the Hardeman County sheriff stated that Brian Christopher did not show suicidal indications.

“Mr. Lawler, a resident of Hardeman County, was arrested for third offense DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony evading arrest. Mr. Lawler’s bond was set at $40.000. He appeared before the Judge of the General Sessions Court at which time his family requested time to determine if they were going to hire a private attorney or wanted the public defender to represent Mr. Lawler. Mr. Lawler, because of his notoriety, was placed in a cell by himself but as the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch. When Mr. Lawler was discovered, he was given CPR and air lifted to the MED in Memphis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawler. Any further information will be provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]