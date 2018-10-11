Watch: WWE’s Jerry Lawler May Have Just Retired Dabbing Forever

Some believe the act of dabbing went extinct sometime in 2016. But every now and then an aging star will use the decaying pop culture reference to steal a cheap headline.

Hit Jerry Lawler‘s music.

The 68-year-old WWE Hall of Famer posted a short video on Twitter with the dusty quote “I’m dabbing on my haters.” Have a look and listen for yourself:

Now we’re not sure which “haters” Lawler is referring to, but he did take a dose of heat after being spotted at a Trump rally in Memphis last week. Things actually escalated to the point where Lawler received hate mail and death threats for his support of the President.

Lawler spoke with Memphis’ WMC-5 about why he chose to go see Trump.

“I wasn’t necessarily going to the rally to see the President,” Lawler said. “I was going to see a fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Donald Trump and I are both in the WWE Hall of Fame,” said Lawler.

Trump, of course, was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2013, while Lawler went in at the 2007 ceremony. Trump’s connection to WWE goes back to the 80’s as he played host to WrestleMania’s VI and V. Trump’s made several WWE cameos since, but none more significant that WrestleMania 23’s Battle of The Billionaires.

But Vince McMahon and Trump’s connection manifested the appointment of Linda McMahon as Administrator of the Small Business Association. While Jerry Lawler isn’t in the Cabinet, he believes he and Trump are at least buds.

“I’ve worked with the guy several times in the past at the WWE,” Lawler said. “It goes back years. I interviewed him at Madison Square Garden,” he said.