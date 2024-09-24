Jey Uso Enters Rare Club Following WWE Intercontinental Championship Win

Jey Uso is a singles champion. The career tag wrestler began to break out into the singles division in Fall 2020, chasing then-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over the course of a couple of months, but quickly resorted back to the tag division once brother Jimmy Uso was healthy. This kicked off a historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign for The Usos, leaving Jey preoccupied with duos contests for the next couple of years. When The Bloodline fractured in Summer 2023, Jey returned to singles, once again challenging Reigns for his world title. After this defeat, Jey remained a singles competitor, pursuing one-on-one feuds well into 2024 and becoming one of WWE Monday Night Raw's hottest stars in the process.

Jey Uso Enters Rare Club Following WWE IC Title Win

After five unsuccessful singles championship matches, Jey captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw. Jey defeated Bron Breakker to win the gold after striking the top prospect with a spear and a splash combination. The WWE Intercontinental Title is no stranger to Jey's family, as his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, previously held that prize in 2000.

Rikishi and Jey are just the second father-son duo to both hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The first father-son duo to accomplish this was "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig and Curtis Axel. Mr. Perfect held the WWE Intercontinental Title twice, reigning in both 1990 and 1991, while Axel's sole run with the gold came in 2013.

This father-son WWE Intercontinental Champion club is reserved for a select few competitors, as there are only a handful of at-minimum second-generation professional wrestlers currently active and anywhere close to this specific title. The next likeliest option to join this club is independent wrestler Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga. Zilla has been connected to WWE for his entire wrestling career and is expected to eventually sign with the company and join The Bloodline on television. Another possible name is NXT's Charlie Dempsey, the son of former WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal. There is no word regarding when WWE is planning on bringing Dempsey to the main roster. Both of Billy Gunn's sons, AEW stars Austin and Colten, could also fit this mold.

Jey competes on WWE Monday Night Raw every Monday at 8 PM ET on USA Network.