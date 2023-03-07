Jey Uso Finally Makes His Decision in the Sami Zayn vs. Bloodline War on WWE Raw

Jey Uso made his intentions clear in the closing moments of this week's Monday Night Raw — he's sticking with The Bloodline. Back at the Royal Rumble, "Main Event Jey" walked out on his family after Sami Zayn finally turned his back on the group, leading to a violent three-on-one beatdown. Jey would then spend weeks pondering his allegiance, going so far as to reject a direct order from Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Jey once again emerged from the crowd on this week's Raw to try and cheer on Jimmy Uso in the main event, only for Zayn to roll him up for a quick victory.

Jey then entered the ring and teased embracing his twin brother, only to walk away. He then hugged Zayn and both stood as a united front on the entrance ramp. But just when it looked like The Bloodline was in real jeopardy, Uso nailed Zayn with a superkick. He screamed at the former "Honorary Uce" that he was sticking with his family, then tossed him in the ring so he, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa could attack. Cody Rhodes then ran out to send the heels scurrying away.

