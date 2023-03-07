Jey Uso Comments on Sticking With The Bloodline on WWE Raw

Jey Uso finally made the decision to stick with The Bloodline at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. "Main Event Jey" had been on the outs with the group ever since the Royal Rumble, to the point where Roman Reigns was threatening to punish Jimmy Uso if he couldn't get his twin to fall back in line. But Jey then decided he'd rather stick with family than attempt to bring it down alongside Sami Zayn, bashing Zayn in the face with a superkick before tossing him back in the ring for a three-on-one beatdown.

The reigning tag team champion then took to Instagram to explain his action, posting a photo from raw with the caption "Family First #WeTheOnes." All signs now point to The Usos defending their undisputed tag titles against Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 next month.

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline's Creative Process

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina and gave some perspective on The Bloodline's creative process.

"You know the old expression, 'it takes a team?' It certainly has with us," Heyman said. "There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to make this work. It kind of all filters through Roman Reigns' field. There are several people that come to me to present things to Roman, and then Roman and I will talk about it and come back with either something that fits into their narrative or something that we would hope, we could perhaps enhance it or put it in our own words, or come back with, 'that doesn't work for us, what about this?' and start a different process and we're bouncing ideas off of them. When I say 'them,' the thing with Sami started when Vince (McMahon) was still running creative, so it started under Vince McMahon's creative regime. it was a seamless transition to Paul Levesque [Triple H].

"There are times when we're sitting in the room and it's Roman, me, the Usos, and one of the Usos, will just say, 'You know what would be really good with Sami?' 'Oh my God, why aren't we doing that already?' You'll find things that come from the Usos that would shock you, just how great they are. There is Michael Hayes. He has an understanding about telling a story within the body of a match that very few in history could ever claim to be on par with. The SmackDown writing team, which is led by Ryan Callahan, who is an unsung hero in what we've put together. Ryan Callahan and his team. Michael Kirshenbaum, who you never hear about. On a week to week basis, along with a gentleman named Chad Barbash, Zach Hyatt, there are all people who will come and sit in a room with us or on Roman's bus or on a conference call and we'll throw around ideas. 'What resonates with you? You have teenage kids, this story of acceptance, what tales are they telling from the cafeteria at lunchtime in high school?' It's really a team and a lot of unsung heroes and a lot of people you don't read about online because they very intentionally keep their names out of the headlines, who have worked their a—es off to put this together," he continued.